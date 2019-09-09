A young tradesman had a day to forget when he was rushed to hospital after suffering an unfortunate injury with a belt sander while on the building site.

Last week the 18-year-old tradie from Sydney got his trousers and genitals stuck in a belt sander.

The man had to be taken to Royal North Shore Hospital by ambulance where he was separated from the electric tool.

It was reported he suffered lacerations to his genital area. He was later discharged.

It's not yet known how the tradesman got caught in the device

SafeWork NSW are now investigating the incident.

It's not the first incident tradies have had on the job with their genitals.

In 2018 a Welsh tradesman took a trip to the emergency ward after he managed to get his penis stuck in a spanner.

Unfortunately, doctors and nurses were unable to free the man's penis from the spanner and were forced to call in the fire brigade for their help.

Arriving at Royal Gwent Hospital, the two fire crews were able to free the worker's genitals using specialist cutting equipment.

The spokesperson for the fire service described that the man had "taken tightening nuts to a new level."

South Wales Fire and Rescue added in a tweet: "If you're using tools, make sure you're handling as the manufacturer recommends."