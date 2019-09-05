A UK father has been charged with the murder of his eight-week-old daughter, who died from head injuries.

Michael Roe, 32, is charged with murdering baby Holly.

His partner and Holly's mum, Tiffany Tate, 21, faces a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Roe appeared at the Brighton Magistrates' Court yesterday and spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality.

Tate will appear in court on September 12.

The incident happened in Crowborough, East Sussex, on September 10.

Baby Holly was taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

She was taken to Pembury Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The post mortem revealed the cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

A police investigation has led to Roe's arrest over the baby's death.