An Australian IT worker is accused of killing a 73-year-old grandfather after allegedly throwing a wine bottle from a 35-storey apartment in Singapore.

Andrew Gosling, 47, appeared in a Singapore court on Friday after being charged with "a rash act causing death", the Straits Times reports.

The bottle landed on the head of delivery driver and father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, who was at a barbecue below surrounded by friends and family.

One of the women at the gathering was a nurse — but Sunee couldn't be saved.

Advertisement

Andrew Gosling is alleged to have thrown a bottle of wine from the 35th storey of this apartment building in Singapore. Photo / Petteri Teikari / Google

Gosling is believed to be an IT contractor with Orica, an Australian multinational mining company.

Nasiari was at the high-rise building to celebrate a relative's house-warming and he was about to eat dinner when the bottle came crashing down.

One of Nasiari's children told the Straits Times she heard two thuds before the grandfather of nine fell to the ground.

He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he died on the morning of August 19.

Cops went door to door at the apartment block — showing residents a picture of the Italian wine bottle.

They asked residents if they'd been drinking and were willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Officers arrested Gosling last Wednesday and charged him with "a rash act causing death" — a crime that's locally called "killer-litter crime".

Last year, more than 434 cases of high-rise littering were reported — the last fatal incident was in 2014.

Advertisement

If convicted, Gosling could be jailed for up to five years and fined.