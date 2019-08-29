A US man accused of beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old son to death allegedly told the boy to "put up his hands" to fight while the couple argued over groceries.

Zachary Tricoche, 24, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, was arraigned on murder charges last week for allegedly killing Jamil Baskerville Jr.

The youngster was sitting on a bed crying, upset after Tricoche pushed his mother during a row.

Jamil Baskerville Jr was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. Photo / Supplied

Prosecutors say the boy's mother's boyfriend punched him in the chest.

Advertisement

The strike caused him to fall backward and hit his head on the wall, authorities said.

He was rushed to hospital after his mother dialed 911, but died a short time later.

Doctors later said he succumbed to a devastating blow to his liver, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

During his first court appearance, Tricoche didn't enter a plea. His bail was set at US$1 million ($1.58 million) cash.

Camden County prosecutors say the beating occurred Saturday night at a Pennsauken home.

Zachary Tricoche faces murder charges over the fatal attack. Photo / ABC7

They said Tricoche and the woman started arguing because he didn't like the food she bought.

Prosecutors say the boy died from blunt force abdominal trauma.

Tricoche told the judge he had a public defender, but the lawyer wasn't with him at the arraignment.

Advertisement

After the hearing, Jamil's grandfather Gerome DeShields told the Inquirer that New Jersey should bring the death penalty back for Tricoche.

He said: "He should be put to sleep, because he killed my grandson. He was 2 years old. There should be no reason that you want to hit him."