A grand jury has indicted a Louisiana woman who is accused of performing a sex act on her one-year-old son, as well as the sheriff's deputy accused of filming the vile encounter.

The baby's mother, Iyehesa Todd, 26, told investigators that deputy Shaderick Jones asked her to perform the act on her son in exchange for not arresting her for an open warrant she had for a traffic ticket, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said.

A grand jury indicted the two on Monday on charges of rape, aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography.

Jones was also indicted on a malfeasance-in-office charge after prosecutors argued he leveraged his authority as an officer.

Authorities said someone brought the video to police who found it had been sent from Jones' sheriff's office vehicle.

The rape charges alone carry life sentences, prosecutors said.

"I'd rather burn in hell with gasoline drawers on before I do what they're accused of doing," said prosecutor Tony Clayton, adding that the rape charge alone carries a maximum life sentence.

"These are the kind of facts that make goldfish stop swimming."

Authorities said a person brought the video to police attention after they received it through Facebook.

This led investigators to track the origins of the clip and discovered it had allegedly been sent from Jones' sheriff's office vehicle - and that it had been recorded in his home.

Todd was booked into Iberville Parish jail on first-degree rape and incest in June.

Jones was later booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles, Ambeau said.

Jones has worked as an Iberville Parish deputy since 2015 until he was fired shortly after his arrest, records show.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -