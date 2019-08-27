At least 16 children have developed hypertrichosis, a rare condition that causes excessive hair growth after taking contaminated drugs on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The condition nicknamed "werewolf syndrome" is believed to have developed in the young children after being given omeprazole, a drug used to treat acid reflux and indigestion.

The contaminated drug is believed to have been sourced in India. Photo / Getty Images

Health officials have revealed that the medicine was tainted with minoxidil -an alopecia remedy, local reports have said.

The contamination has resulted in the children to develop the "werewolf syndrome" where excessive hair is growing all over their bodies.

It is believed that the pharmaceuticals company imported the contaminated medication from India.

Several batches of the drug have been taken out of circulation from Farma-Química Sur SL by Spanish medics at the Agency of Medicines and Health Products.

The known affected batch, from lot 11072/10/42, is now being recalled and any missing packets are being tracked down, Granada Hoy, a Spanish newspaper, revealed.

Granada Hoy also said that health bosses have confirmed the drug was infected at its original source.

Parents have been warned to seek medical help immediately if their child has taken the medicine and also check with the pharmacy to see if their purchased dose was from the infected batch.

It is also advised for the children to see a doctor if they notice any excessive hair growth after consuming omeprazole.

Spanish authorities, however, have said that the contamination is isolated specifically to the formulas made for children and adults should not be concerned about developing "werewolf syndrome" after consuming the acid reflux drug.