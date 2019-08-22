It started as a headline seemingly straight out of The Onion. Then it launched a torrent of jokes on late-night television and social media. And finally it exploded into a serious diplomatic rupture between the United States and one of its longtime allies.

In the latest only-in-Trumpland episode skating precariously along the line between farce and tragedy, the president of the United States on Wednesday attacked the prime minister of Denmark because she will not sell him Greenland — and found the very notion "absurd."

Never mind that much of the rest of the world thought it sounded absurd as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.