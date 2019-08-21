Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, known for his bombast and outspokenness, began his first foreign trip as leader Wednesday walking a daunting diplomatic tightrope, ostensibly trying to pry Brexit concessions from stony-faced Europeans while keeping a wary eye on his domestic opponents with a general election possible in the fall.

And looming over it all for the new prime minister is the vexing problem of President Donald Trump.

Johnson, who spoke about Brexit with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in Berlin, on Wednesday, will also meet with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Thursday. But, while Johnson

