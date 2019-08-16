A goanna that viciously attacked a couple has left the pair in hospital and their dog dead.

The reptile was said to have turned on the elderly couple when they tried to break a fight up between the goanna and their dog in their yard at their home near Airlie Beach in north Queensland on Thursday afternoon.

The "large" goanna reportedly latched on to the man's right arm and leg and bit his wife's arm.

The 72-year-old man had to be flown to Mackay Base Hospital for surgery, while his wife went to Proserpine Hospital for treatment.

The dog did not survive the vicious attack, news.com.au reports.

A CQ Rescue helicopter spokeswoman told The Courier Mail the man was in "considerable pain" and described it as "a horrific and freak ordeal".

#RACQ #CQRescue is now airlifting an injured man to Mackay Base Hospital after he was bitten on the arm and leg by a large goanna which was attacking his dog in his yard at Flametree near Shute Harbour this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/chBnh1Flko — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) August 15, 2019

Queensland Ambulance Service supervisor Shane Tucker told ABC the claws of the goanna would have caused damage.

"I would imagine it could have the potential for some significant, even life threatening, injuries due to the nature of the animal," Mr Tucker said.

"Definitely out of the ordinary. Sounds like he's quite lucky, however, to have sustained the injuries that he has and still be in a stable condition."