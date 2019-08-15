A 12-year-old boy has made a stunning discovery in a creek bed while on holiday in Ohio.

Staying near Honey Run Creek resort, 12-year-old Jackson was part of a photoshoot near the river when he discovered the prehistoric object lurking in the water.

"Twelve-year-old Jackson spotted the tooth near Honey Run Creek during a family reunion photoshoot," the Inn at Honey Run posted on Facebook.

"It's been verified by several scholars as an upper third molar of a woolly mammoth!"

"I found the mammoth tooth about 10 yards upstream from the bridge we had our family pictures on," Hepner wrote, in an account of the discovery.

"It was partially buried on the left side of the creek. It was completely out of the water on the creek bed."

Jackson Hepner, 12, discovered the woolly mammoth tooth in the grounds of the Inn at Honey Run. Photo / Facebook, The Inn at Honey Run

The discovery has left the resort stunned.

"Teeth of woolly mammoths are distinguished by parallel ridges, which the animals used to grind grass and seeds," the Inn explains.

"We couldn't be prouder to be the site of such an extraordinary find and unforgettable experience!"

Woolly mammoths because extinct more than 4000 years ago, making the discovery even more remarkable.

In 2012, a nearly complete mammoth skeleton was unearthed in France.

They are most commonly found in Siberia where a number of prehistoric mammoths have been found frozen in the permafrost.

In 2017, a 10-year-old in New Mexico stumbled on a million-year-old fossil thought to be a Stegomastodon skull. The following year, three boys in Mississippi dug up a mastodon fossil believed to be almost 100,000 years old.