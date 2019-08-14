Once, a diagnosis of extensively drug-resistant TB meant quick death. A new drug regimen cures most patients in just months.

When she joined a trial of new tuberculosis drugs, the dying young woman weighed just 25kg.

Stricken with a deadly strain of the disease, she was mortally terrified. Local nurses told her the Johannesburg hospital to which she must be transferred was very far away — and infested with vervet monkeys.

"I cried the whole way in the ambulance," Tsholofelo Msimango recalled recently. "They said I would live with monkeys and the sisters there were not nice and the food

A killer appears

No masks, no doctors

A rush to approval?

"There is no survival here"