Antonio Basco said he would welcome anyone at his wife's funeral service this week. People who never knew her are buying flowers, and planning to attend.

When his wife was killed in the El Paso, Texas, shooting this month, Antonio Basco lost not only his spouse of 22 years, but also his only relative.

With no other family, Basco told a funeral home that he wanted to invite the public to attend the visitation and prayer service on Friday for his wife, Margie Reckard. The response has been overwhelming.

Less than 24 hours after Perches Funeral Homes wrote on Facebook

