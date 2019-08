Malaysian police said yesterday the family of a missing 15-year-old London girl has positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort where she disappeared over a week ago.

Police said rescuers earlier Tuesday found the body of a female Caucasian beside a small stream in steep terrain about 2 ½ kilometres from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where Nora Anne Quoirin went missing August 4. The body was airlifted to a hospital for identification and an autopsy.

Family members of missing British girl Nora Anne Quoirin arrive at a hospital morgue in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

"The family members have been brought here to identify the body that we recovered earlier and the family has confirmed that the body is Nora Anne," Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters at the hospital morgue.

Quoirin's family arrived August 3 for a two-week stay at the Dusun, a small resort located in a durian orchard next to a forest reserve 63 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

A poster of a missing British girl Nora Anne Quoirin is seen in Seremban, Malaysia on Saturday.

Police believe the teen, who has learning and physical disabilities, climbed out through an open window in the living room of the resort cottage. They listed her as a missing person but said the investigation included possible criminal aspects of the case. The girl's family says she isn't independent and wouldn't wander off alone, and was likely to have been abducted.

Mohamad said a senior pathologist will conduct a post mortem Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.

Meabh Quoirin, mother of schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin, reads a statement at a news conference in Seremban, Malaysia on Monday, before her daughter was found deceased.

National deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor earlier told a news conference that the body, which "was not in any clothing," was found by volunteers registered with the rescue team Tuesday afternoon in an area that had previously been searched by rescuers. He didn't explain how long the body had been there or why rescuers apparently missed it.

Nearly 350 people have been involved in a massive search operation that included sniffer dogs, elite commando forces and thermal detectors, but no evidence had been turned up until the discovery of the body on Tuesday. Police from Ireland, France and the UK are also on site to assist in the investigation. The girl's mother is from Ireland and her father is French, but the family has lived in London for 20 years.

On Monday, the mother, Meabh Quoirin, announced a 50,000 ringgit ($18,000) reward, donated by a Belfast-based business, for information leading to the recovery of her daughter.

