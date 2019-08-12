Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but prosecutors will focus on those who may have helped him in a sex-trafficking ring. Accusers still plan to pursue lawsuits.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. But the criminal investigation that led to the sex-trafficking charges against him is not.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents who built the case against Epstein will turn their attention to people whom his accusers have said participated in a scheme that dates back more than a decade and involved the sexual exploitation of dozens of underage girls.

That could include a circle of close associates whom accusers said helped recruit, train

