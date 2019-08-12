The shooting at a riding stable in New Jersey, and the arrest of an Olympics trainer, stunned the rarefied world of dressage.

"I'm being bullied by a 6'3" man," a New Jersey woman wrote on Facebook. "Bullied to the point I'm afraid."

It was apparently not her only warning. Lauren Kanarek, a dressage rider, said on Facebook that she had gone to the police and tried to report a well-known dressage trainer to the US Centre for SafeSport, a nonprofit organisation that investigates various forms of misconduct in Olympic sports, and to the US Equestrian Federation.

"It's very complicated," she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.