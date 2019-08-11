A man will remain behind bars for at least another night after he was charged with murdering his parents in Sydney's south earlier this week.

David Reid, 46, was released from hospital yesterday and taken to Maroubra Police Station where he was charged with murdering his elderly parents.

Mr Reid was taken to hospital with injuries after police officers found the bodies of his parents inside their Sutherland home on Tuesday morning, news.com.au reports.

Emergency services rushed to a home on Tudar Rd in the south Sydney suburb of Bonnet Bay just after 8am after Mr Reid called them and threatened self-harm, police allege.

When police arrived at the home, they were met by Mr Reid, who invited them inside where officers quickly spotted the bodies of a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.

Police said the bodies were David's parents, Graham and Diana Reid, who had died from "multiple injuries".

Mr Reid was arrested at the home, where he lived with his parents for much of his adult life, and was taken to hospital where he spent days under police guard for the treatment of injuries.

David Reid's parents, Graham and Diana Reid. Photo / Supplied

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused during a brief mention at a Parramatta court today.

Mr Reid is due to face Sutherland Local Court tomorrow.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith briefly spoke about the couple's death earlier this week.

"As an officer that's been around for 34 years and I've worked in investigation over a long time, it never prepares you for what those officers were exposed to," he said.

"I feel for them and it's always a horrific scene to deal with but we do have a great deal of welfare support when our officers are exposed to these events."