As news of Jeffrey Epstein's death broke earlier today, conspiracy theories quickly began to emerge.

The 66-year-old billionaire investor was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide.

Epstein was accused of sex trafficking girls as young as 14 for himself and a number of his high-profile mates — including elite politicians, royalty and celebrities.

Not long after news of his death broke, social media became flooded with hashtags circulating a number of theories surrounding how it all had happened.

Advertisement

As soon as news broke, conspiracy theories erupted online. Photo / AP

US President Donald Trump has retweeted some of those conspiracy theories - namely the ones that put the blame on the Clintons.

"Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ?" read a tweet Trump retweeted. "Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he's dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you're not Surprised #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily"

He also retweeted a post that read: "BREAKING: Documents were unsealed yesterday revealing that top Democrats, including Bill Clinton, took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein's 'pedophilia island.'"

While many people online believe Epstein's death was no suicide but rather a murder orchestrated to silence him, some believe Epstein is not even dead.

One of the conspiracy theories currently circulating online states that a body double was carried out of jail, hinting that Epstein actually managed to escape prison.

People who believe this particular conspiracy theory think the big clue is Epstein's ear, which they claim looks remarkably different in the photos.

"HE is NOT dead," one person commented. "Men this powerful do not "commit suicide" not even the Clintons. Just common sense. Not dead!!"

I know camera angles, age difference etc. I'm just asking if his ear looks the same to you in both photos. Also, why would you say cardiac arrest in the call to get an ambulance if it really was a hanging. https://t.co/Ac6dW3ysH3 pic.twitter.com/vnktQkGhl4 — Enty (@entylawyer) August 10, 2019

Doesn’t look like the same ear to me pic.twitter.com/rsbsDGH9sN — Gary Pieffer (@couchloc) August 10, 2019

All of these theories, including the one retweeted by Trump, are completely evidence-free.