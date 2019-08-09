A man in a green shirt has become an internet star after his reaction to two Donald Trump supporters protesting at a city council meeting.

Dubbed "Green Shirt Guy", Alex Kack, 28, was at the meeting in Tucson, Arizona, when a man and a woman began chanting anti-immigration slogans and holding up protest signs.

Footage shows Kack, sitting near the protesters in a bright green shirt, shaking with laughter as he watches the woman - wearing a Make America Great Again hat - and the man.

Kack, a blogger and comedian, attended the meeting to support the decision to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

If passed, Tucson could become Arizona's first official immigrant-friendly city.

The protesters, mid-meeting, jumped to their feet to demonstrate.

The woman shouted: "You're in direct violation of the oath you took to the United States constitution."

To which a member of the crowd replied: "You're in direct violation of being a jackass."

Several people left as the woman spoke before police eventually escorted her and her companion outside.

However, all the while, Kack, or Green Shirt Guy, continued laughing as the incident unfolded.

Explaining his actions later, Kack said: "Just how absurd it really all was.

"Who has the time in their day to come into a public space just to spread hatred and negativity? Like honestly what happened that made them so ridiculous and hateful?"

Speaking about the Sanctuary initiative, he told Mashable: "I think it's a bold statement of morality that our community needs to make, given our history with the larger sanctuary movement and the community that lives here it's something that we need to pass.

"Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe."

The footage of his laughter has gone viral and Kack described the online response as "absolutely surreal".

Lou Cappetta wrote: "Some heroes don't wear capes #GreenShirtGuy."

Lydia Guzman tweeted: "How does #TucsonCityCouncil deal with racists? Laugh them out. This was one of the best ones I've seen. #GreenShirtGuy just broke the internet and I'm weak! Thanks Alex for making my day."