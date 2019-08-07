Instagram-obsessed former bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert has swapped the gangster lifestyle for high-vis jackets and smokos.

The ex-Hells Angel shared videos on social media that show him clad in tradie gear and shooting the breeze with fellow workers during a cigarette break.

On his Instagram, the Queenslander posted a picture of himself in his high-vis, writing "Went from enforcer to the work force".

In later stories on his page, Geppert plays table tennis with his new colleagues, and he shows his followers a "certificate of completion" relating to his fresh line of work.

Advertisement

When one of Geppert's followers suggested he looked like "an enforcer on the job", the former gangster hit back, saying he's changed his ways.

"Took control of my life grew up and understood there ain't (sic) no life being a gangster," Geppert replied.

Geppert made headlines last year over a wild on-camera brawl with a rival bikie in a KFC carpark on the Gold Coast and his public feud with ex-bikie Ben "Kaos" Peachy.

Speaking to ex-Nomads president Moudi Tajjour in a podcast called Can't Fight Fate earlier this year, Geppert revealed the infamous fast-food brawl came after weeks of online taunting from a rival.

He said the fight wasn't an isolated incident and came after weeks of tension — adding the rival Mongols Motorcycle Club president was "calling him out" on social media.

Geppert said he had no idea why he was being targeted.

"I swear I've got a target on my back, some c**t's tattooed it on me," Geppert said.

"I don't even know who this f**kwit was, I just seen this c**t tagging me, so I did a bit of research and he was the Mongols president."

Advertisement

Geppert was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for the brawl.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported Magistrate Andrew Sinclair, during sentencing, said there were "two Gepperts" — one who would end up in prison and another who was kind-hearted.

"One with tattoos on his face, replica guns, a four-page criminal history who consumes steroids and gets into fights in public — that person will spend the rest of his life in prison," Mr Sinclair said.