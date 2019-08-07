A Peruvian couple tragically plunged to their deaths during a passionate embrace after a night out.

Maybeth Espinoz and Hector Vidal were on their way home from a nightclub in the city of Cusco when they fell from the Bethlehem Bridge.

CCTV footage shows the couple stopping on the bridge to kiss just after 1am, according to Peruvian media.

In the heat of passion Espinoz sits on the bridge railing, wrapping her legs around Vidal before losing her balance and falling backwards, taking Vidal with her over the side.

The couple tried to hold on to the barrier, but fell 15m to the road below.

Espinoz died instantly and Vidal suffered horrific injuries and died later in hospital.

Panamerica reported that the pair were mountaineers who had relocated to Cusco to work as tour guides.