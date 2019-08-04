A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after a 6-year-old child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery, police said.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mirror: "I heard the impact and then screaming from above as a woman screamed 'He's my son! He's my son!'.

"I went inside because the screaming was horrific, the boy didn't make any noise but the people from the viewing platform were screaming."

The popular gallery was then placed into lockdown, with visitors not allowed in or out.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics found the injured child on a fifth-floor roof of the Tate. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police reported in a statement.

"A 17-year-old male had remained with members of the public on the 10th floor viewing platform," the statement said. "There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim."

Police at the scene of the fall at London's Tate Modern. Photo / AP

The outdoor viewing area and a rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain's national gallery of international modern art. Visitors to the open terrace get panoramic views of the British capital.

The gallery's website boasts of "awe-inspiring 360 degree views of the London skyline, from high above the River Thames".

Located on the south side of the Thames, the gallery was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018, generating 5.9 million visits, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

- Additional reporting from AP