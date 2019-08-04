Police are responding to reports of a mass shooting in Ohio, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed 20 people at a supermarket in Texas.

Multiple people have been shot and medics are reporting critical patients in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District, local newspaper The Dayton Daily News reports.

Police scanner traffic has indicated that up to seven people may be dead.

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

Reports also indicate that a shooter is down. Police are searching for a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark Jeep.

One witness described the attacker as a "white man in all black with an AR" who opened fire for 30 seconds "killing or injuring 10 to 20 people".

He wrote: "There was just at terrorist attack out here in Dayton OH. Oregon district. White man in all black with an AR just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, Killing or injuring 10-20 people."

Local media are reporting that medics at the scene are dealing with "walking wounded" and a triage area has been set up.

The Oregon District is home to several nightclubs, restaurants and art galleries.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in California, killing three people.