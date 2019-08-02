Two inmates have climbed onto the roof of a Brisbane prison, with one of the men carrying a heartfelt message for someone named Hannah.

The pair were spotted climbing onto the roof of the Wolston Correction Centre on Friday afternoon.

As one of the men took his shirt off and swung it around, the other professed his love for a woman named Hannah by unveiling a sign he had made on two white sheets, news.com.au reports.

The signs read: "I (heart) U Hannah".

Advertisement

Prisoner climbs onto roof and displays loved-up sign. Photo / Channel 7

The stunt resulted in the centre being put into lockdown, a Queensland Corrective services spokeswoman told 7 News.

"The centre has been locked down in line with standard procedure, and a surrender plan is being finalised for the two men, who gained access to the roof at about 10.30am," she said.

"Prisoners who participate in rooftop protests face a range of sanctions, including being placed in the detention unit."

The men will be subject to an internal discipline process and the situation will be brought before the courts if any criminal actions were undertaken.

The Wolston prison is a high-security placement centre and is across from the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.