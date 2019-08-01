A test that measures beta amyloid protein in the blood is more accurate than a brain scan and may indicate trouble years earlier.

For decades, researchers have sought a blood test for beta amyloid, the protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Several groups and companies have made progress, and Thursday, scientists at Washington University in St. Louis reported that they had devised the most sensitive blood test yet.

The test will not be available for clinical use for years, and in any event, amyloid is not a perfect predictor of Alzheimer's disease: Most symptomless older people with amyloid