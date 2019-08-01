A woman has been arrested in Texas, US, after allegedly leaving her baby in a car while she went into a nightclub for drinks with her husband.

Samantha Grace Vaughan, 26, was arrested inside Trackside, a Texas nightclub.

She reportedly also launched into a racist rant when confronted by police officers inside the club.

It was around 1.45am when Copperas Cove Police responded to a call regarding a 1-year-old girl strapped in the back seat of a car with the engine running. Despite the early hours, temperatures were still high at 25-27C.

An officer found the mum inside the nightclub and she claimed she had driven there to pick up her husband and had gone inside to use the toilet.

According to a police affidavit, she then sat down with her husband and had two shots.

Officers reported she smelled strongly of alcohol.

When they tried to handcuff her, she began screaming racial slurs at police.

"You will not take my child and place her with a f***ing n****r," she allegedly said.

According to media reports, once she was placed in the patrol car, she allegedly smashed her forehead into a steel bar.

Her blood alcohol level was double the legal limit.

She was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, resisting arrest and making a terrorist threat against a public servant.

Vaughan was photographed smiling for her mugshot.