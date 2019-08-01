Eric Thomas, formerly known as Gable Tostee, has rejoined Tinder, taking aim at single mothers five years on from the death of Kiwi woman Warriena Wright.

The 31-year-old, who was cleared of the murder and manslaughter of his Tinder date after she plunged to her death in 2014, has stoked the fire with his distasteful and triggering bio after rejoining the dating app.

"Guise (sic) what do you all think of my Tinder profile," the Gold Coast man wrote on Facebook.

In his Tinder profile, he mocks single mothers, those who are promiscuous and people who seek attention.

"Proud single mum (might also be pregnant, dunno), here to find my princess," his description read.

In it, he says he is up for "friends" and "laughter" but warned potential love interests that he is "not looking for a one night stand but will probably take one anyway".

Gable Tostee's new Tinder profile. Photo / Facebook

The 31-year-old also revealed he was "not here just to promote my Insta", before linking to his Instagram account.

Tostee has never been far from controversy on social media. Back in March, he posted a photo of himself shooting a gun a day after commenting about the Christchurch mosque attacks.

He also posted a series of comments about the Christchurch terror attack, saying: "Yeah let's fight Islamic terrorism with more terrorism," followed by the eye-roll emoji on the day of the shooting.

"If it's OK to suggest that Islamic terrorism is the result of Western intervention in the Middle East, why is it totally unacceptable to question whether nationalist terrorism has been brewing as a result of unfettered mass immigration policies?" he added.

In January, he lashed out at "alpha fembots" who he claimed were fixated on "victim blaming" after he was accused of being a misogynist.

Thomas changed his name and moved to New Zealand in 2016 with a partner, before moving back to the Gold Coast.

In 2014, Tostee and Wright met on the dating app Tinder and, after exchanging numerous messages, headed back to Tostee's apartment for the night.

Kiwi Warriena Wright died while on a Tinder date with Gable Tostee in the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

During a night of drinking the pair began an argument, which was recorded by Tostee.

Tostee then pushed Wright onto his balcony, but moments later she plunged to her death.

Tostee's recording of the incident was used as evidence which assisted his acquittal of both murder and manslaughter of Wright, in October 2016.