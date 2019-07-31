A Cambridge University student who died after falling from a plane in Madagascar has been remembered by her family as "bright, independent young woman".

Alana Cutland, 19, was completing an internship on the island off the east coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

According to local reports, Cutland, from Milton Keynes, was travelling in a Cessna light aircraft, when she fell last Thursday.

Local media report that Cutland has suffered several "paranoia attacks" in the days leading up to the flight, where it is believed she forced the door open before falling to her death.

She was accompanied on the flight by friend and fellow British tourist Ruth Johnson, who battled to save her life in a desperate mid-air struggle.

Local police chief Sinola Nomenjahary told local media they had recreated the scene onboard after taking statements from Johnson and the pilot.

Local authorities released the image showing a recreation of Ruth Johnson and the pilot's attempts to save Cutland. Photo / Supplied

Nomenjahary said: "The Cessna C168 aircraft was taking off from Anjajavy with three people aboard, including Ms Johnson, Alana and the pilot.

After 10 minutes of flight, Alana undid her seatbelt and unlocked the right door of the plane and tried to get out.

Ms Johnson fought for five minutes trying to hold her, but when she was exhausted and out of breath she let go.

Alana then intentionally fell from an aircraft at 1130 meters above sea level.

She dropped into a zone which is full of with carnivorous Fossa felines."

It is feared that her body may never be recovered as the Fossa are known to scavenge human bodies from graves and are traditionally feared on the island.

The carnivorous fossa are known to scavenge corpses.

Cutland was in her second year at the University of Cambridge studying Natural Sciences and was undertaking the internship abroad to complement her studies, her family have said.

Her family described her as "kind and supportive" and someone who "grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure".

In a statement released through the Foreign Office, they paid tribute saying: "Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her.

"She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.

"Alana grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, always seeking to extend her knowledge and experience in the best ways possible.

"She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complementing her studies in natural sciences.

"Alana was also a talented dancer and embraced the more creative side of her talents with joy and commitment.

"Her thirst for discovering more of the world always ensured she made the most of every second of her action-packed young life.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our wonderful, beautiful daughter, who lit up every room she walked in to, and made people smile just by being there."

The second-year student had a passion for travelling and last year completed the Cambridge Summer Schools in China (CSSC) programme.

In a blog about her experience on CSSC, Cutland said the highlight of her trip was one young student telling her she had "inspired her to be a scientist when she grew up".

Dr David Woodman, of Robinson College, Cambridge University, said in a statement: "Robinson College is deeply shocked by the news of Alana's death. In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college.

"She will be sorely missed by us all. The college extends its sincerest condolences to Alana's family at this extremely difficult time."

Friends have described the young student as having "so much going for her".

"She was amazing, one of the most beautiful and pure girls I've ever known - inside and out," they told The Sun. "The whole thing has been a nightmare for her family and friends back home in the UK.

"We knew she was getting some sort of plane trip last week to study the seabed on a neighbouring island, but then contact went dead and we started to fear the worst."

Cutland was involved in the yoga and mindfulness society at the college, according to its website.

The internship is understood to have been undertaken privately and was not a Cambridge University study trip.