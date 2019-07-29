A mass shooting has been reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, with a medical spokesman saying there are five casualties so far.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities or injuries, but ambulance crews were reportedly told 11 people were down and one has died.

Video first posted on social media sites about an hour ago showed people running for safety at the festival.

Advertisement

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of a shooting at an annual food festival in northern California.

The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Witnesses to the shooting at an annual food festival in Northern California described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," Reyes said. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."

BREAKING: Chaotic scene at #GilroyGarlicFestival after reports of active shooter. Reports of as many as 11 people down

pic.twitter.com/biwOPAlaKA — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) July 29, 2019

Reyes told the Mercury News that she didn't run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. "It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming."

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival's Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. "But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening," Jones said.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

More to come.

- AP