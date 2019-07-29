Thousands were gathered for Old Timers Day in Brownsville, Brooklyn, when shooters began firing, killing one man and injuring 11, the police said.

The 56th annual Old Timers Day in Brooklyn was winding down Saturday, and the final R&B band of the night was leading the crowd in a rousing rendition of Family Reunion by the O'Jays.

The beloved, dayslong community event in Brownsville was drawing to a close under a clear summer sky.

Then gunshots rang out, sending thousands running for cover.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At least two gunmen had opened fire, killing a 38-year-old man and wounding 11 people in the

Related articles: