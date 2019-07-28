In President Donald Trump's view, even the inadequate air conditioning at the White House is Barack Obama's fault.

Trump offered the new gripe about his predecessor as he explained in the Oval Office Friday why he'll be spending some time at his New Jersey resort in August.

The president says "it's never a vacation" when he goes to Bedminster, New Jersey, and that he would rather be at the White House.

He says that some of his time away from the White House gives crews time to do maintenance work.

He says, for example, "The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing. It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it's freezing or hot."

President Trump has made a series of changes to the White House since moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2017.

In the Oval Office he swapped Obama's red drapes for gold, added more US flags and a bust of Winston Churchill.

Elsewhere, Trump has installed a room-sized "golf simulator" game at the White House, which allows him to play virtual rounds at courses all over the world by hitting a ball into a large video screen.

That system replaced an older, less sophisticated golf simulator that had been installed under President Obama, according to two people with knowledge of the previous system.

The President's New Jersey country club hit the headlines earlier this month when Trump crashed a wedding being held at the resort.

The wedding party erupted in chants of "USA, USA" and screamed out "MAGA" as Trump kissed the bride and shook the groom's hand.