Rescuers in India yesterday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters near Mumbai, the country's home minister said.

India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck because of flooding of the tracks.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter all passengers had been rescued safely.

Passengers rescued from the train walk with their belongings in Badlapur, India. Photo / AP

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

The first group of 150 was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours.

- AP