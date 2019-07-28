The horrific discovery of seven frozen tigers in a car in Hanoi has resulted in the arrest of a wildlife trafficking kingpin, according to Vietnamese state media.

Authorities have been attempting to shut down a key smuggling route from bordering Laos, AFP reported.

Nguyen Huu Hue and two others were arrested on Thursday, after the seven dead tigers were found in their car in a parking lot.

"Hue set up a company... which sells building material as a cover for the illegal trading of tigers and wildlife," reported the Cong An Nhan Dan, which is the official newspaper of the country's Ministry of Public Security.

Photos of the seizure showed that all seven tigers appeared to be cubs.

Tiger parts are used for traditional medicine or jewellery in Vietnam, with many smuggled into the country from Laos.

However, it was not immediately clear if this was where the seven tiger cubs had originated from.

Other members of Hue's wildlife trafficking ring had been arrested previously. The group has operated for several years.

Elephant tusks, pangolins and rhino horn are also commonly smuggled through Vietnam, with some destined to be consumed there or otherwise trafficked on to China.