Police have launched a search for a man who was being guarded when he escaped custody during a visit to a Queensland hospital.

A 26-year-old man who was in custody for drug and weapons possession has escaped a central Queensland hospital while under police guard.

Lui Tiaaleaiga disappeared around 7pm on Saturday night, while undergoing treatment at Rockhampton Base hospital, police say.

Police immediately began searches and inquiries into his whereabouts, which are ongoing.

Authorities have called on the public to help track Taaleaiga down.

Anyone who sees Taaleaiga is asked to immediately call triple-0 and not to approach him.

Taaleaiga is described as Pacific Islander, 188cm tall with a solid build, long dark curly brown hair and brown eyes.

His left foot was bandaged and he was wearing a black shirt and shorts when he escaped.

He is heavily tattooed.