A Church of Cyprus bishop has created a storm of controversy after saying gay people exist because pregnant women commit "abnormal" sex acts.

Bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou said at a primary school in Akaki, Nicosia District, that the sexuality is passed on when expectant women enjoy the sex act, the Daily Mail reported.

"It happens during the parent's intercourse or pregnancy.

"It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex.

"[Saint Porphyrios] says that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child."

The comments came during a series of "spiritual meetings of dialogue" that came to an end this month, Cypriot LGBTI rights group ACCEPT said.

There is zero evidence to support the unscientific claim.

The footage from June was posted on social media and went viral, with Accept LGBTI Cyprus posting: "How are lesbians created?"

But one person added: "The problem is not this ignoramus, the tragic problem is that there are thousands who believe him."

Saint Porphyrios, who died in 1991, told gay people to stay single and pray for their sexuality to go away all their life.

Cyprus decriminalised homosexuality in 1998 and has rolled back previous conservative attitudes to homosexuality.

It outlawed discriminating against gay people in 2004 and brought in civil unions in 2015.

Despite this, homosexuals are not allowed to serve in the army and same sex couples are not allowed to adopt.