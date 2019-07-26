Samantha Ford, 38, killed her 23-month-old twins Jake and Chloe on Boxing Day last year.

Her devastated former husband, Steven Ford, gave an emotional victim impact statement in court and spoke about how wife drowned their "terrified, confused" twins in the bath in 27 minutes.

Ford says she did it as an act of revenge because they'd split up after she had to give up a lavish lifestyle in Qatar to go back to their native England.

After killing her children, she drove into the back of a lorry without wearing a seatbelt.

When police officers found her, she asked them to let her die and told them: "I killed my babies. I would never hurt them, they are my miracle babies."

"This was the most heinous, spiteful act on two innocent children," the grieving father said.

"I have no doubt she did this with the intention of taking her own life and punishing me in the process.

Today is a day not to be sad,

but a day to be thankful for the love we once had, you stole my heart which I gladly surrendered, on this day like all, you will be remembered x x pic.twitter.com/BDwtk9Hsz6 — Steven Ford (@Steven4rd) February 14, 2019

"I know how she behaves when things don't go her way ... it's an extreme version of her character. Knowing how much I loved the children she knew it would be the ultimate punishment for me not going back to her," he added.

Samantha Ford previously admitted two counts of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

According to reports, she told officers after the crash that it was "all a dream".

"I should have gone to the hospital sooner. He's messing with my head," she reportedly said.

She put the children in the bath and then urged police to check on her home in Westwood, after the crash.

Officers discovered the two children lying dressed in their beds and attempted to resuscitate them, without success.

They found a note on the table, written by her. It said "please forgive my crazy mind".

"This is a tragic and, in some respects, complex case," prosecutor Tom Kark QC said.

"On the night of December 27 last year, the defendant killed her twin children Jake and Chloe Ford.

"They were aged 23 months, and she killed them, it would appear, by drowning them in the bath at the family home in Margate," he said.

Daddy's twins are two today



Today is your birthday and will always be, a day to be thankful of our memories, a day I can celebrate all of the times we had together, a day that's yours and mine forever.



Happy birthday Chloe x

Happy birthday Jake x pic.twitter.com/Qbem9hD8iT — Steven Ford (@Steven4rd) January 25, 2019

"The defendant was charged with murder and on May 28 she entered pleas of not guilty to two counts of murder, but guilty to the offence of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

"For reasons the court is aware of, those pleas were eventually accepted by the prosecution."

The court heard that she sent a message on Christmas Day to one of her friends that said:

"I just need to end. I just need something to strike him to make him know what he's doing".

The couple met in 2004 and, according to court reports, the woman quickly became increasingly controlling and "occasionally aggressive".

Today is exactly 6 months since my beautiful children were taken. Grief is the last act of love I can show for you both. I miss you so much. My heart will be forever broken x x pic.twitter.com/sWEWmKYg3c — Steven Ford (@Steven4rd) June 26, 2019

They moved to Qatar in 2008 and spent 10 years living there. It was there that Ford underwent IVF treatment and eventually gave birth to the twins.

"It appears that they had a very good and affluent lifestyle which Samantha very much enjoyed," the prosecutor said.

Their marriage began deteriorating after the couple returned to the UK last year. They split up in November.

After the split, Ford reportedly texted her ex-husband multiple times, telling them the children were now going to grow up "in a miserable cold country" and were "destined to be a miserable family living in a s***hole".

A number of relatives testified they witnessed Samantha Ford's mental health decline after she returned to the UK.

Just days before Christmas last year, she was diagnosed with a "severe depressive disorder".

The prosecutor said there was evidence Ford was a "materialistic person" who "resented losing her good lifestyle in Qatar".

The court heard how, in the days leading up to Boxing Day, Ford was obsessively checking her phone and searching terms such as "drowning children", "overdosing" and "how long does it take to drown someone".

The woman had been facing trial accused of murder, but prosecutors accepted guilty pleas to manslaughter, after her psychiatric reports.

The heartbroken father has posted a series of photos of his children on Twitter, describing them as his "beautiful babies".

