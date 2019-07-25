A mother-of-two who died after falling out of a moving car on a motorway may have been arguing with her boyfriend, an inquest has heard.

Dominique Worrall, 32, had been sitting in the passenger seat of her partner's Nissan Qashqai in the minutes before she died on February 20 last year.

An inquest into her death heard Dominique had a 'volatile' relationship with boyfriend Terry Dunne and it is believed the pair had been in an argument.

CCTV footage played at the Archbishop's Palace in Maidstone is said to have shown her getting out of the car in the middle of the M20 and being hit by 'several vehicles'.

A detective said the footage is clear she "comes out on own free will".

Mr Dunne did not stop the car, and instead handed himself into police the next day. He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but all charges have since been dropped.

Speaking after the inquest, Dominique's mother Loretta Petrucci said: "I have so many unanswered questions. I can't mourn my daughter because nothing makes sense to me.

"Why didn't he stop? That was my daughter and he was supposed to love her. You would stop for an animal."

Giving evidence DS Ross Gurden from Kent Police said the couple had been drinking at Camber Sands caravan park before the incident and tensions were high due to a dispute over an ex partner.

It was said police received multiple calls at 6.05pm about an accident between junctions 10 and 9 on the London-bound carriageway of the M20.

Dominique Worrall.

The inquest heard it had been raining and the traffic was heavy that day.

A post-mortem found Dominique died of multiple injuries and a toxicologist reported finding traces of cocaine in her blood.

It was also said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple, with police being called out in November 2017 after a call from Dominique.

Concluding the inquest, assistant coroner Geoffrey Smith gave a verdict of misadventure.

He said: "The circumstances are recorded on dashcam footage. It shows Dominique herself opened the door of the car in which she was travelling.

"Dunne was driving and she fell from the car."

He said cocaine was found in her system and that she had also been drinking.

He said: "No one will know what happened in that car.

"Mr Dunne denies any involvement in her death and officers say there is no third party involvement.

"What cannot be doubted is she fell from the vehicle travelling at speed and that killed her."