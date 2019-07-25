Jeffrey Epstein has been found injured in his jail cell in what is being described as a suspected suicide attempt.

The accused sex trafficker was recently denied bail and is being held in a New York City federal jail.

Staff found Epstein lying semiconscious on the floor of his cell in the foetal position, according to NBC.

Two sources told the publication he was injured in a suspected suicide attempt, but another person claimed the injuries were not series and he may be trying to get a transfer from the jail.

Nothing has been confirmed, with another source telling claiming that officials have not ruled out that he may have been assaulted, news.com.au reports.

Another inmate Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein is being held, has reportedly been questioned about the incident.

The inmate has been named by the media as Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who was arrested in 2016 after being accused of killing four men and burying their bodies.

Tartaglione was reportedly questioned by investigators after Epstein was discovered but denied seeing or touching the other inmate.

The 66-year-old is reportedly now on suicide watch.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking and exploiting dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

If convicted he faces up to 45 years in prison.

The billionaire was recently denied bail on the grounds that he posed a danger to community and there was a high risk he would use his wealth to flee.

He has appealed the decision, asking the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his $US77 million mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the government's case against Epstein was "getting stronger every single day" as more women contacted authorities to allege he sexually abused them when they were minors.

Mr Rossmiller said last week the government had learned that a raid of Epstein's mansion following his arrest turned up "piles of cash, dozens of diamonds" and a passport with a picture of the defendant but a name other than his in a locked safe.

He also said hundreds, if not thousands, of sexually explicit photos of young women found in his home included at least one purported victim.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges that have been laid against him.

