Australian Lucas Fowler, left, and 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese poses for a selfie. Photo / AP

The father of one of the teens suspected of murdering three people in remote northern Canada has given a remarkably frank interview, saying his son is on "a suicide mission".

Alan Schmegelsky told reporters today that his 18-year-old son Bryer will not surrender to police.

"He wants his hurt to end. They're going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this."

Bryer and Kam McLeod, 19, have been on the run since the bodies of Australian man Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found in a ditch by the side of the lonely Alaska Highway last Monday.

The teens are suspected of the shooting murders of Mr Fowler, 23, Ms Deese, 24, and Leonard Dyck, aged in his 50s.

As police track their movements across three provinces — from British Columbia to Manitoba — a heartbroken and distraught Mr Schmegelsky has issued a stark warning.

He told the Alberni Valley News that he suspects his son will go down shooting.

"Basically, he's going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that," he said.

"Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I'm so sorry all this had to happen. I'm so sorry that I couldn't rescue you."

Mr Schmegelsky said the teen had a troubled upbringing and was in "very serious pain". He also said that video games and YouTube had been his biggest influences since his parents divorced in 2005.

"A normal child doesn't travel across the country killing people," he said. "A child in some very serious pain does."

The news comes as the teens' links to far right extremist content online are exposed.

Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are suspects in the murders of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

The Globe and Mail reports the teens from Port Alberni are part of a video game network that worships the Third Reich and whose platforms include profile pictures of the infamous imperial eagle from Nazi Germany.

The newspaper published photographs yesterday, supplied by users within the Illusive Gameing (sic) network, showing Schmegelsky dressed in a gas mask and army fatigues.

In other photos, there is a Nazi knife and armband allegedly owned by the teen.

The manhunt continues for murder suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, whom police have reason to believe may be in the Gillam area of northern Manitoba



The latest from @MikePHager, @ianabailey and @Justin_Ling: https://t.co/7A0BItzZjK pic.twitter.com/H0hMV4mHau — Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) July 24, 2019

We've published the photos that appear to show Bryer Schmegelsky posing Nazi memorabilia. The knife in the picture reads "blut und ehre" — or, "blood and honour." It was the knife issued to Hitler Youth. https://t.co/StlraNoJKJ pic.twitter.com/aCSQ3hClz9 — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) July 24, 2019

The knife has an inscription "blut und ehre", which is German for "blood and honour".

A user, who did not wish to be named, told the newspaper he often spoke with Schmegelsky on the platform Steam, and McLeod joined some of their conversations.

Schmegelsky and McLeod's Facebook pages both show links to Illusive Gameing, but the network's Facebook page has been shut down after the Globe and Mail report went live.

Port Alberni locals also say the teens had links to far-right extremist content. Lisa Lucas, who lived next door to Schmegelsky's grandmother, told the Daily Mail her son went to school with the 18-year-old.

She said Schmegelsky's friends felt "uncomfortable" after he showed them pictures of himself wearing the Nazi armband.

"After a while he started making people feel uncomfortable, just with the comments that he would make and how much he was into video games, a little bit more on the violent side of the video games," she said.

"Bryer seemed to take it very seriously … My son told me that he would mention things like, 'What if this was real? Can you imagine if this was real?' when playing video games. He'd get a little too excited about it.

"Everybody just got a little bit uncomfortable around him. He seemed to have less and less friends as time went on, later into junior high."

Schmegelsky and Bryer were obsessed with video games, according to Alan Schmegelsky.

"My son, he's like, they're huge into video games — all kids are — and two Christmases ago he asked me for an Airsoft gun, which is a replica gun, right?" Mr Schmegelsky told CHEK News earlier this week.

"So he was telling me: 'Well, me and the fellas, we like to go in the woods and play war', right?"

Mr Schmegelsky told reporters the teens were "good kids" before the news broke they were officially being viewed as suspects by police.

He said he thought their disappearance was strange, but if they were threatened they would know what to do.

"So knowing that the both of them are totally into (war games), if there was any threat, they would have done what they've actually trained themselves to do, and they would have camouflaged themselves in the woods."

The teens had travelled almost 3000km when they were last sighted near Gillam in Manitoba province on Monday local time.

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett. Photo / AP

They purchased petrol from a town called Split Lake, which is two hours by car from Gillam. There, they spoke with an attendant who described them as calm.

Mychelle Keeper told CBC News McLeod paid for $20 worth of petrol but Schmegelsky asked a strange and very casual question — whether he could consume alcohol in the dry community.

"The guy who paid for the gas — he was quiet, he didn't say anything, he was just looking down," she said.

"They seemed like, I don't know, normal. I'm just so nervous right now thinking about it."

Police today confirmed they believe the pair burnt out a second car after their red and grey Dodge pick-up truck was found a short distance from where the third body was found on Friday.

They are also believed to have travelled in a grey Toyota Rav-4 that authorities found burnt out near Gillam.

Mr Fowler and Ms Deese were on the trip of a lifetime to Alaska when their blue Chevrolet van broke down on the side of Highway 97, 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs on July 15.