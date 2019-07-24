An Australian woman working for the United Nations has allegedly been murdered in Fiji.

The body of Jennifer Downes, a mother-of-three, was located at a property in Suva on Tuesday.

Her husband Henry Lusaka John was also found with serious injuries.

Local media FBC News reported the husband is believed to have fallen from a balcony in a suspected attempted suicide.

He is also being treated as the key suspect, they reported. It is understood he is still being treated at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Downes worked for the UN, and John also works for an international organisation. They were both Australian Nationals.

The couple and their three children reportedly moved to the neighbourhood a few months ago.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202