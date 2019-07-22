WARNING: Graphic

A Sydney woman, accused of decapitating her mum with several knives before dropping the 57-year-old's head out the front of a neighbour's home, was active on social media in the days leading up to the alleged murder.

Jessica Camilleri, 25, faced Parramatta Bail Court yesterday charged with murder after she allegedly attacked her mum Rita in the kitchen of their St Clair home late on Saturday night.

Ms Camilleri did not apply for bail, with her lawyer telling the court she had significant health issues.

She was assessed in hospital yesterday ahead of her next court appearance in Penrith, news.com.au reports.

In the days leading up to the alleged murder, Ms Camilleri's social media took a dark turn.

Pictures posted by her mother showed a smiling Jessica, but the 25-year-old's own Facebook told a different story.

On July 18, the same day Ms Camilleri was due in Parramatta Local Court for a different matter, the 25-year-old changed her profile pic to a grey-filtered photo.

Her doting mother commented on the picture with a love heart emoji.

"Than you mum oxox," Jessica responded.

Rita responded with a picture of a woman blowing a kiss.

In another Facebook post from July 18, Jessica uploaded a picture of Jeepers Creepers with the story of the horror movie character attached.

"Interesting story," Jessica wrote just after 3am.

"Yes interesting indeed," her mum replied.

In a 2017 post, Jessica uploaded a picture from Jeepers Creepers and a still from Texas Chainsaw Massacre and said the horror movies were her "favourite movies in the world".

The 25-year-old appeared in Parramatta Bail Court yesterday via video link and explained she had been injured when allegedly killing her mother.

She told the court the incident had left her unable to wash herself properly to "get all the blood off" because she couldn't move her fingers properly.

Jessica told the magistrate she had a number of conditions including border autism, bipolar disorder and anxiety and asked to be taken to a hospital where she could receive treatment.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden previously alleged the mother and daughter had been arguing before it turned violent, with neighbours raising the alarm.

Meanwhile, neighbours on Sunday were shocked, with one man telling ABC News: "It's terrifying to know that you live so close."

Police say they were aware of the family, but what unfolded on Saturday night was "not foreseeable".

"It is a very difficult, challenging, confronting investigation," Supt McFadden said.

Strike Force Comeroy has been set up to investigate the incident, and officers at the scene have been offered professional help.

It's alleged the 25-year-old used a "number of knives" to kill her mother and cut off her head — before dropping it on the footpath outside their family home just after 11.30pm on Saturday.

Support is being provided to the first responders who witnessed the horrific scene, with police describing it as "as bad as it gets".

Police allege Rita was killed by her daughter in the kitchen of their family's St Clair home, where they both lived, before the 25-year-old carried her head two houses down the road.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Supt McFadden said the alleged crime was "up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have had to face".

Supt McFadden said the information they received from neighbours was "quite specific".

News.com.au understands neighbours started to rush to the aid of the mother after hearing the "violent argument" but were instead confronted by the 57-year-old's head on the footpath.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the mum's head and later found the rest of her dismembered body inside the kitchen of their St Clair Ave home.

Supt McFadden said the mum had suffered "extensive injuries".

"We understand at this stage that a number of knives were used during the course of the incident. I am not able to specify what kind of knives they were at this stage. They both reside at the home together," he said.

Jessica was arrested in the front yard of a neighbour's home.

Supt McFadden commended the professionalism of police.

He said Jessica was known to police but "there was no information that this situation in the family home was likely to occur".

"The family is distraught as to what has taken place," he said.

A knife was seized for forensic examination and several crime scenes were established inside the home, police said.