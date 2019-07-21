Warning: Graphic

A woman remains in hospital after she allegedly decapitated her mum with several knives before dropping the 57-year-old's head out the front of a neighbour's home in Sydney's west.

9News reported that after police arrived the daughter stood calmly in the driveway covered in blood. Police wrapped her hands in plastic to preserve forensic evidence.

Jessica Camilleri, 25, faced Parramatta Bail Court yesterday charged with murder after she allegedly attacked her mum Rita in the kitchen of their St Clair home late on Saturday night.

Camilleri did not apply for bail, with her lawyer telling the court she had significant health issues.

She was assessed in hospital on Sunday ahead of her next court appearance in Penrith, likely later this week, The Australian said.



Magistrate Michael Price made an order for her to be assessed in hospital before her next court appearance.

Rita Camilleri was killed in Sydney on Saturday night. Photo / Facebook

The 25-year-old, who appeared via video link, told the court she was injured in the incident and was unable to wash herself properly to "get all the blood off" because she couldn't move her fingers properly.

She told the magistrate she had a number of conditions including border autism, bipolar disorder and anxiety and asked to be taken to a hospital where she could receive treatment.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden previously alleged the mother and daughter had been arguing before it turned violent with neighbours raising the alarm.

Meanwhile, neighbours on Sunday were shocked, with one man telling ABC News: "it's terrifying to know that you live so close".

Police say they were aware of the family, but what unfolded on Saturday night was "not foreseeable".

"It is a very difficult, challenging, confronting investigation," Supt McFadden said.

Strike Force Comeroy has been set up to investigate the incident and officers at the scene have been offered professional help.

It's alleged the 25-year-old used a "number of knives" to kill her mother and cut off her head — before dropping it on the footpath outside their family home just after 11.30pm on Saturday.

Support is being provided to the first responders who witnessed the horrific scene with police describing it as "as bad as it gets".

Police allege Rita was killed by her daughter in the kitchen of their family's St Clair home, where they both lived, before the 25-year-old carried her head two houses down the road.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Supt McFadden said the alleged crime was "up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have had to face".

Rita Camilleri was found deceased at her St Clair home. Photo / Instagram

McFadden said the information they received from neighbours was "quite specific".

News.com.au understands neighbours started to rush to the aid of the mother after hearing the "violent argument" but were instead confronted by the 57-year-old's head on the footpath.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the mum's head and later found the rest of her dismembered body inside the kitchen of their St Clair Ave home.

McFadden said the mum had suffered "extensive injuries".

"We understand at this stage that a number of knives were used during the course of the incident. I am not able to specify what kind of knives they were at this stage. They both reside at the home together," he said.

The scene on St Clair Avenue in Sydney. Photo / news.com.au

The woman's 25-year-old daughter was arrested in the front yard of a neighbour's home.

McFadden commended the professionalism of police.

McFadden said the 25-year-old was known to police but "there was no information that this situation in the family home was likely to occur".

"The family is distraught as to what has taken place," he said.

A knife was seized for forensic examination and several crime scenes were established inside the home, police said.