WARNING: Graphic

A 25-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly murdered her mum and cut off her head before dropping it on the footpath outside their family home on Sunday morning.

Support is being provided to the first responders who witnessed the horrific scene with police describing it as "as bad as it gets".

Reporters at the scene including 7 News' Laura Banks described the scene "gruesome and confronting".

Advertisement

Police at the scene in St Clair last night. Photo / Supplied

Police rushed to the St Clair home, in Sydney's north west, just after 11.30pm last night to reports of two women arguing.

Officers found the body of a 57-year-old woman inside the St Clair Ave home with "multiple injuries", NSW Police said.

The woman's 25-year-old daughter was arrested in the front yard of a neighbour's home.

A four-year-old boy who was also in the St Clair home at the time of the incident suffered a minor head injury.

ST CLAIR | Gruesome and confronting crime scene for police on St Clair Avenue - a 25yo woman in custody, her 57yo mother dead. Police called to a DV argument and found mother decapitated. Scene described as “as bad as it gets”, police counsellor has been on scene @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/ZFopATft4w — Laura Banks (@laurakatebanks) July 20, 2019

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the boy was treated at Westmead Children's Hospital and was released to the care of other family members.

She described the scene as "distressing".

The young boy is not the 25-year-old woman's son, police said.

The footpath outside the St Clair home. Photo / News Corp Australia

A knife was seized for forensic examination and several crime scenes have been established inside the home.

Detectives have established a strike force to further investigate the incident.

Dozens of police officers have been canvassing the scene. Photo / News Corp Australia

Nepean Police Area Commander Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden will address a press conference at 10.30am today to provide more details of the incident.