A wannabe Sydney actor called his ex-girlfriend more than 100 times over three hours and then set fire to her front door during a 36-hour ordeal.

Just hours after he had caused significant damage to her home, the man returned. As she cowered inside, he said to the woman, "boo, boo, I'm back", and threatened to burn her house down.

He had previously assaulted her and said he would "f***en (sic) kill you".

Marlee Timbery, 24, appeared at Sydney Central Local Court on Tuesday, news.com.au reports.

Advertisement

Appearing via video link from Long Bay jail, wearing a light green T-shirt and sporting slicked black hair, Timbery said little.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc. harm and one charge of damage property by fire/explosive with intent to cause injury.

It's all a far cry from his profile on a website for budding actors and extras where Timbery uploaded a photo of himself, smiling with a flower in his hair. He described himself as being "great with people".

"I'm an easygoing bubbly person with a professional work attitude so take direction well," his profile read.

But he wasn't easygoing or bubbly when it came to his now ex-girlfriend.

In the agreed facts of the case, seen by news.com.au, it stated the pair were in a relationship for about a year.

The first of several incidents occurred on 1 July, 2018 when at 4.30am Timbery called his girlfriend to see if he could sleep the night at her apartment in Sydney's east.

She said he wasn't welcome.

According to court documents, about 20 minutes later, he began banging on the front door shouting: "I'll smash your f***ing house up. You think you are smart. I'll get inside that house."

Timbery's screaming woke up a woman staying at the house and a neighbour who he then started insulting as well. Eventually, his then-partner opened the front door to see what he was doing.

"The offender ran towards the victim and said 'you f***en little c***'. The offender grabbed the victim around the chest area and lifted her up and held her against the railing. The victim's head was facing down so she could see the ground," the agreed facts said.

"'I'll f***en kill you,' he said," the document continued.

At this point, the person staying with the woman emerged from the flat, peeled Timbery off the woman and said: "You just tried to kill my best friend, you f***ing crossed the line this time, mate."

While police were called, the woman said she'd had a "domestic" but was too fearful to go into details.

105 CALLS IN THREE HOURS

According to court documents, another incident occurred in October of the same year when the couple began rowing on a train during which he accused her of "talking to other blokes on Instagram".

When they left the train at Museum station, in the CBD, he spat on his girlfriend and continued to berate her. So much so, that passers-by asked if she was OK.

She sought help from a man in a high-viz vest who gave her access into a building with a separate exit so she could escape. However Timbery, also from Maroubra, caught up and threw a Jim Bean bottle at her, after which she slapped him.

"You need to f***ing leave me alone," she said. To which he again replied he was going to kill her, after which she ran home later receiving five to six calls from her boyfriend.

Nonetheless, after he calmed down, she allowed him into her home to sleep so as not "aggravate him".

"After this the victim told the offender numerous times that the relationship was over," court documents said.

But according to court documents, the most serious incidents occurred a few days later in a near 36-hour period from 9am on the morning of 2 November to almost 8pm the next day.

On the first morning, Timbery turned up at his by now ex-girlfriend's house with an injury which she dressed. A friend said he seemed drunk while his ex complained of him mistreating her in front of her mates.

About 11pm that night she was out with the same friend in Sydney's Darling Harbour having a drink when her phone rang. It was Timbery who demanded to know where she was.

According to police facts: "Over the course of three hours, between 11pm and 2.30am, the offender called the victim's mobile 105 times."

She sent him a text saying, "Marlee, if you come near my house tonight, you will go to jail. I don't want to fkn (sic) see you. Have some respect, mate …"

After another phone call she then told her friend, in tears, "we need to leave now; he's threatening to burn my house down".

'BOO, BOO, I'M BACK'

During a further call, the woman's friend was called a "blonde-haired anorexic b***h," and he told them he would be "waiting at your door".

He wasn't but he soon turned up. At about 3am, he demanded his ex-partner open the door while brandishing a red jerry can with a yellow house which he dangled in view of the front door peephole.

"I'll do it, I'll f***en do it. I'll burn this whole building down," he said.

"She saw the offender pour petrol onto the door and floor," the police facts tendered to court stated.

"The offender then lit a fire and the victim saw flames come from under the door and around the internal door frame.

"The flames continued to ignite as it entered the victim's unit from underneath the front door. The victim could feel the heat against her legs and feet.

"The victim grabbed a door stop and bashed it against the wall to try and extinguish the fire."

Triple-zero was called and as sirens began to be heard, Timbery fled.

The police were granted an emergency apprehended violence order that demanded Timbery stay away from this ex.

At 7.45pm that evening, five minutes after the woman returned home, Timbery knocked on the door. His mood seem to swing between conciliation and anger.

"Boo, boo. I'm back,"

"Do you want to light this place up again boo boo, I will?" he said.

"Open the f***en door you dog. I know you called the police. It's all good.".

She barricaded the door with furniture while he began throwing rocks at the window.

A neighbour saw the incident unfolding and called the police who arrested and cautioned a "highly intoxicated" Timbery.

On Tuesday he was refused bail at Sydney Central Local Court. The case was adjourned until 11 September.

If you're in danger now:



• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:



• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz



How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.