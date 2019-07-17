Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A British 14-year-old boy was killed by a train moments after he handed his schoolbag and cellphone to fellow students.

Sam Connor, 'a nice kid with a good sense of humour', was killed in front of 50 of his horrified classmates.

Students from Roman Catholic school Salesian reportedly screamed "I saw it, I saw it" after Sam died at the railway station in Surrey, 90 minutes south of London.

Police were called to take witnesses away from the horrific scene.

The Sun reported that Sam had been bullied and would sit on his own in the playground at lunchtime. It is understood a note was found nearby.

A family friend reportedly told The Sun: "Sam was being bullied at school but I don't know how, lots of children are bullied but it must have been horrendous for him to resort to this."

One boy told the Daily Mail: "It's horrible. I have friends who were there and saw the whole thing.

"Some of the older pupils were really good – they held everyone back and made sure everyone else was safe.

"They said he was being bullied. It's only four days until school breaks up and you'd have thought he'd be able to get help."

Deborah Barrett, first wife of Sam's father James, told the Daily Mail: "It's just so sad. It's so awful, isn't it? My three girls are Sam's half sisters, they are all so upset.

"It's horrible. You can't imagine, can you?

"He was a sensitive little soul, a cute little thing who was into gaming. He was funny and sarcastic with a great sense of humour.

"Although he was shy, we used to be able to make him laugh."

Deborah added: "This is so horrible for the family. They loved him, they were all quite close.

"There were six kids altogether, they are all quite close, the children, and Sam was the youngest.

The family of Sam Connor, left, are said to be devastated over his death. Photo / via Facebook

"Sophie, my youngest daughter, rang me on Monday and told me what Sam had done, and said he'd been bullied at school. Then why weren't the school doing anything? It doesn't bear thinking about. It's awful."

A passenger, known only as Lewis, was travelling on the service from Chiswick and saw the incident as the train came into the station.

"The train stopped very suddenly with only one carriage alongside the platform. I thought maybe one of the kids had dropped their phone as they were all looking down at the wheels of the carriage," Lewis said.

"We saw some of the girls starting to cry; we saw some of the boys leaning down, literally on their knees, calling down between the train and the tracks, calling 'Sam, Sam'.

"That's when we realised something was wrong. There was a girl on phone, crying, trying to talk to the driver."

Lewis said there were between 40 and 50 youngsters waiting to catch the train.

When he realised that they were from Salesian School, he rang the teachers to tell them what had happened.

Meanwhile, floral tributes to Sam have been pouring in to the station, with one reading: "So sorry that life wasn't kinder to you sweetheart. RIP Angel."

Another note read: "R. I. P little man. Find your happiness in heaven."

The owner of a shop opposite the station descibed the scene after the incident.

"It was so sad. Children were running around crying and screaming," the shop owner said.

"One young girl came in the shop in tears and was screaming, 'I've seen it all'.

"We looked out and saw the train on the platform and put two and two together.

"The kids on the platform didn't know what to do."

Sam attended the Roman Catholic school Salesian in Surrey. Photo / Supplied

A school spokesman told the newspaper they had "no record" of the teen being bullied and couldn't make any further comment.

Principal James Kibble said the school is "devastated" and it will be holding a series of assemblies to help students come to terms with the tragedy.

He wrote: "We were devastated to find out that, following an incident at Chertsey station, one of our year nine students died this afternoon.

"This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone, but knowing the faith, compassion and strength of our school community, I am confident that we will work together to support one another.

"This will start from first thing tomorrow, and will be holding a series of assemblies to talk to the students about what has happened and how we can collectively come to terms with this tragedy.

"We would ask that our community joins together to remember the student and their family in their prayers at this incredibly sad time."

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757​