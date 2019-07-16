The images stirred an outcry about the spread of violent content on social media and the inability by tech companies to police it.

Bianca Devins, 17, travelled hours from her home in upstate New York on Saturday night to go to a concert in New York City with a young man she'd been seeing, police said.

In the morning, Devins was found dead, lying on the ground next to an SUV, back in her hometown, Utica.

Her throat had been slit by the young man, Brandon Clark, who then posted grisly photos of her body on social media before stabbing

