COMMENT:

If Donald Trump has a theory of anything, it is a theory of US citizenship. It's simple. If you are white, then regardless of origin, you have a legitimate claim to US citizenship and everything that comes with it. If you are not, then you don't.

Trump never quite put this theory in writing. But it guides his behaviour all the same. That's the reason he embraced and promoted the deranged conspiracy theory about President Barack Obama's birthplace — a black president, in Trump's mind, must be illegitimate somehow. And it's the reason, as president, he wants fewer immigrants

