What would happen if a crowd of people stormed the gates of Area 51 looking for aliens, and all of them ran really fast with their arms outstretched behind them?

We probably won't find out. But the idea has captured the interest of more than a million people on social media.

The joke has caught the attention of the Air Force, too. A spokeswoman warned that acting on the plan would be "dangerous."

On June 27, a Facebook account (whose name includes a vulgarity) shared an event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us." It is scheduled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: