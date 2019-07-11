The details of the case were grim and unusual, a miserable glimpse at lives playing out via technology: A young woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in encouraging a friend — in texts and phone calls — to carry out his suicide.

This week, lawyers for the 22-year-old woman, Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017, asked the US Supreme Court to review her case, arguing that her conviction violated the First Amendment and due process. At the same time, a documentary about the case, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, was

Words, not actions, were deemed crimes

A final phone call sealed the conviction

The friends were rarely together in person