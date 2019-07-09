The New Jersey judge who urged leniency for a teenage boy accused of sexual assault because the boy came from a "good family" has faced death threats in recent days as fierce public backlash mounts.

Officials are calling for his resignation, petitions are circulating that demand he be disbarred, a protest has been scheduled for this week and threats of violence are pouring in — including the threat of rape, according to people who have spoken to the judge, James Troiano.

Troiano's comments led to a nationwide outcry and were seen as proof that the legal system had different rules

