A nurse inthe UK is fighting for her life after her doctor boyfriend allegedly performed an exorcism on her, a court heard yesterday.

Kelly Wilson, 31, was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit four days ago after being injected with unspecified "controlled drugs" during what the prosecution alleges was a "ritual", reports the Daily Mail.

Dr Hossam Metwally, an anaesthetist and pain specialist, is accused of undertaking the ritual at her home.

Grimsby Magistrates Court was told that the substances had a "near fatal" effect on Miss Wilson. She is suffering from organ failure and the court heard her condition remains critical.

Metwally, 58, has been charged with administering an unknown noxious substance to Miss Wilson and causing her grievous bodily harm with intent between July 2 and 5.

The couple were co-directors of a business called the Lincs Pain Clinic, which had been based at their semi-detached home in a suburb of Grimsby.

Prosecutor Martin Howard said members of Miss Wilson's family came to the house in Grimsby on Thursday because they were concerned for her welfare.

They called an ambulance and neighbours said she was carried out on a stretcher.

She was taken to Grimsby's Diana Princess of Wales Hospital and admitted to intensive care.

Hospital staff alerted Humberside Police the following day and officers inspected the home. Metwally was arrested and police carried out a detailed forensic examination over several days.

Over the weekend a police spokesman said a woman had been admitted to hospital in an "unresponsive" state with a "serious medical condition." Mr Howard added: "What is really disturbing about the matter is she nearly lost her life."

Miss Wilson, a nurse, formerly worked for the same NHS trust as Metwally, who has children from a previous relationship who do not live with him.

Metwally, a British national, qualified in Egypt and moved to the UK in 1996. He has worked as an anaesthetist and pain clinic specialist at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Scunthorpe General Hospital and local clinics.

Sunny Dhinsa, defending, said he moved to work in Grimsby in 1999 and met Miss Wilson four years ago.

A bail application was refused and Metwally, who did not enter pleas, was remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on 5 August.

Dr Kate Wood, medical director at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I can confirm a member of staff at the Trust has been charged with GBH and administering a noxious substance. He will be excluded from working at all Trust premises. We will not be commenting further at this time."